Acclaimed Filmmaker Jon M. Chu Joins Weee! As Chief Creative Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weee! ( www.sayweee.com ), the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in North America, today announced acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu has joined the company as Chief Creative Officer. The announcement underscores Weee!'s commitment to storytelling that celebrates ethnic culture and community and enhances the platform's immersive and social shopping experience.

Known for groundbreaking box office hits such as Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, Chu will bring his passion for storytelling and celebration of culture to the rapidly growing brand. Chu will play a leadership role in the development and execution of the Weee! experience, overseeing an in-house creative team that brings the brand to life. A lifelong foodie himself, Chu grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area where his family owns and operates a celebrated Chinese restaurant, Chef Chu's.

"Food has always played an integral role in my life and that has translated into my film career where food is a centerpiece in exploring culture," said Chu. "This role is the next step in that trajectory as Weee! enables everyone to actually experience food and cultural traditions in their own lives, not just on screen. I am incredibly excited about joining Weee! and the endless possibilities to share these experiences."

Weee! offers customers a personalized experience across different ethnic cuisines including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, and Latin American, making Weee! the only platform of its kind to offer a customized experience across multiple cultures. Customers can shop for more than 10,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with more than 500 new products added per week nationwide. Weee! customers can shop in six languages: English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Korean. Weee! also partners with more than 1,000 restaurants to offer additional authentic food-at-home options.

"Our mission at Weee! is to build a transformative food retail business that challenges the world to taste life to the fullest," said Larry Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Weee! "We look forward to working with Jon on bringing these stories to life and showcasing the beauty of food, culture and community."

Jon M. Chu most recently helmed the critically acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights" for Warner Bros. Studios, which was released June 11, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max. Chu is perhaps best known for directing the worldwide phenomenon "Crazy Rich Asians," which was nominated for numerous awards and earned more than $240 million, making it one of the top 10 highest grossing romantic comedies of all time. It was the first contemporary studio picture in more than 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast. Currently, he is readying the production of Universal's "Wicked," the feature-film adaptation of the record-breaking musical phenomenon. For television, Chu serves as an executive producer and director of "Home Before Dark" for Apple TV+, which recently debuted its second season. Previous credits include "Step Up 2: The Streets," "GI. Joe: Retaliation," "Justin Bieber's Never Say Never" and more representing over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Weee! is the leading Asian and Hispanic e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping. Since its inception, Weee! has received $400M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, VMG, XVC, and PLUS Capital.

For more information, please visit www.sayweee.com/en

