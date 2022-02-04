Uncontrolled Fire at North Carolina Fertilizer Plant Leads to Lawsuit From Nearby Resident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Winston-Salem resident whose home lies approximately one mile from the still-burning Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on the north side of the city has filed a lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of Kathleen Q. DuBois, alleges that the company's negligent operational procedures and failure to follow safety precautions led to the massive fire at the facility that began on the evening of January 31.

Public safety officials later directed all nearby residents to evacuate the area and closed nearby roads due to concerns about a possible explosion of nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate and other unknown chemicals believed to be stored on the property.

In the lawsuit filed late Thursday, Ms. DuBois alleges a range of property losses and negative health effects from the fire and its aftermath. Even after her forced evacuation, the lawsuit states that fumes from the blaze caused Ms. DuBois to experience shortness of breath, coughing, headaches, and irritation of the lung, nose, and throat. In addition to the company, the lawsuit names an as-yet-unknown "John Doe" as a defendant, representing one or more employees who may share liability for the incident.

The lawsuit also seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve all company documents, video and other materials related to the fire.

"This is a business that knowingly kept these dangerous materials stored close to innocent neighbors for years," says Karonnie R. Truzy of the Crumley Roberts law firm in Greensboro, attorney for Ms. DuBois. "We're just fortunate that at this time these materials have not exploded and caused considerable damage and loss of life. Through this lawsuit we will determine the facts of what happened, compensate residents for their losses, and hopefully keep something like this from happening again."

Located at 4440 Cherry Street, the Winston Weaver facility opened for business in January of 1940 and sells a variety of fertilizers through retailers nationwide.

The lawsuit is Kathleen Q. DuBois v. Winston Weaver Co., Inc. and John Doe, No. 22 CVS 623, filed on February 3, 2022, Superior Court Division, Forsyth County North Carolina.

