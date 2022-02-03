Mollie's Fund and Molloy School of Nursing Promote Digital Skin Cancer Education Badge

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 10 years ago, the Surgeon General of the United States described skin cancer as an epidemic and urged all Americans to be more vigilant about skin cancer prevention. Since then the incidence of skin cancer has steadily increased and now more than two people die of the disease every hour. More people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined.

Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation and Molloy College , school of nursing work together to bring skin cancer awareness to nurses



Victoria Siegel, RN, EdD, believes that nurses as leaders in disease prevention and health promotion, can impact this upward trend. A Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation Advisory Board member and Professor of Nursing at Molloy, Dr. Siegel has generated a Digital Skin Cancer Education Badge that will be featured in Molloy's curriculum. The skills acquired from this course – skin cancer awareness, assessment and prevention will enhance the nurse's ability to promote and teach healthy living. Dr. Siegel remarked "With this additional education, nurses will be better prepared to assess for and teach the public about skin cancer. This can have a profound effect on morbidity and mortality." Maggie Biggane, co-founder of the MBMF, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative. "Melanoma and skin cancer prevention is at the heart of our Foundation's mission, and this innovative addition to Molloy's nursing curriculum will prepare nurses to better educate their patients about the necessity of appropriate behaviors for healthy skin. We look forward to connecting with nursing leaders throughout the United States to promote this 3 hour course within their education programs.

Molloy, located in Rockville Centre, NY is one of the largest undergraduate nursing programs in the United States and has a long standing reputation for excellence in nursing. This program has been designated 1 by College Factual (which rates over 2,700 colleges and universities.)

The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation was founded in 2000 after Mollie's death at the age of 20 from metastatic melanoma. The mission of the foundation is to increase awareness for melanoma prevention, provide information and services on skin cancer detection, and support melanoma patients through education of the latest treatments. For more information, visit www.molliesfund.org

