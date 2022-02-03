Miami International Holdings Reports January 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Sets Daily Volume Record; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported January 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.09% in January 2022, 144 basis points higher than the 12.65% market share in January 2021 and representing an 11.4% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 118.4 million multi-listed options contracts in January 2022, a 16.9% increase from January 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,918,447 contracts.

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a daily volume record of 8,288,503 contracts in U.S. multi-listed options on January 21, 2022, with trading on MIAX Options reaching a record 3,574,327 contracts the same day.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported record volume of 2.44 billion shares in January 2022 and a record market share of 0.99%. Total volume for January 2022 increased 25.7% from December 2021. MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 194.7 million shares on January 24, 2022 and a record daily market share of 1.18% on January 14, 2022.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 277,151 contracts in January 2022, an increase of 16.1% from January 2021. Open interest totaled 83,639 contracts on January 31, 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31, 2021 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 82,713 contracts in January 2022, up 7.5% from the 76,954 contract total in December 2021 and representing an ADV of 4,136 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Dec-21 % Chg Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg

Trading Days 20 19

22

20 19



U.S. Equity Options Industry 839,823,182 800,229,351 4.9% 794,555,696 5.7% 839,823,182 800,229,351 4.9%

MIAX Exchange Group 118,368,943 101,246,102 16.9% 113,005,405 4.7% 118,368,943 101,246,102 16.9%

MIAX Options 48,682,067 34,953,436 39.3% 42,812,426 13.7% 48,682,067 34,953,436 39.3%

MIAX Pearl 37,171,907 29,898,714 24.3% 31,633,894 17.5% 37,171,907 29,898,714 24.3%

MIAX Emerald 32,514,969 36,393,952 -10.7% 38,559,085 -15.7% 32,514,969 36,393,952 -10.7%

Multi-Listed Options ADV Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Dec-21 % Chg Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 41,991,159 42,117,334 -0.3% 36,116,168 16.3% 41,991,159 42,117,334 -0.3%

MIAX Exchange Group 5,918,447 5,328,742 11.1% 5,136,609 15.2% 5,918,447 5,328,742 11.1%

MIAX 2,434,103 1,839,655 32.3% 1,946,019 25.1% 2,434,103 1,839,655 32.3%

MIAX Pearl 1,858,595 1,573,617 18.1% 1,437,904 29.3% 1,858,595 1,573,617 18.1%

MIAX Emerald 1,625,748 1,915,471 -15.1% 1,752,686 -7.2% 1,625,748 1,915,471 -15.1%



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Dec-21 % Chg Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 14.09% 12.65% 11.4% 14.22% -0.9% 14.09% 12.65% 11.4%

MIAX 5.80% 4.37% 32.7% 5.39% 7.6% 5.80% 4.37% 32.7%

MIAX Pearl 4.43% 3.74% 18.5% 3.98% 11.2% 4.43% 3.74% 18.5%

MIAX Emerald 3.87% 4.55% -14.9% 4.85% -20.2% 3.87% 4.55% -14.9%





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Dec-21 % Chg Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Trading Days 20 19

22

20 19

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 247,422 296,004 -16.4% 238,603 3.7% 247,422 296,004 -16.4% MIAX Pearl Volume 2,438 506 381.7% 1,940 25.7% 2,438 506 381.7% MIAX Pearl ADV 122 27 357.6% 88 38.2% 122 27 357.6% MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.99% 0.17% 476.3% 0.81% 21.2% 0.99% 0.17% 476.3%



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Dec-21 % Chg Jan-22 Jan-21 % Chg Trading Days 20 19

22

20 19

MGEX Volume 277,151 238,733 16.1% 215,062 28.9% 277,151 238,733 16.1% MGEX ADV 13,858 12,565 10.3% 9,776 41.8% 13,858 12,565 10.3%

