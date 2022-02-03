Invitae to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 11 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 , at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 , at 11:10am Eastern Time .

A live webcast of each fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of each fireside chat.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

