APNAR Pharma Acquires New Jersey Based Aurex Laboratories with US FDA Approved Finished Dosage Capabilities Expanding its Global Footprint - Acquisition of US FDA Approved State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility with Approximately 68,000 Square Feet On a 14 Acre Campus in the Heart of New Jersey - Also Known as "the Medicine Chest" of America

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APNAR Pharma LP (APNAR) headquartered in Chino, CA has acquired East Windsor, NJ based Aurex Laboratories (Aurex) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhances APNAR's capabilities, scale, and global footprint and broadens APNAR's pipeline.

Dharmesh Patel, President of APNAR said, "As part of our well-defined strategy and commitment of having manufacturing in the United States of America, we are excited to acquire Aurex. This milestone will position APNAR as a company with global footprint in the US and India."

Sanjay Bhargav, COO of APNAR added, "In addition to adding state-of-the-art facility to APNAR's capabilities in the US, we are pleased to welcome to APNAR an amazing team that is experienced, highly capable, and dedicated including scientists, manufacturing, regulatory, and project management personnel."

"In addition to developing and manufacturing APNAR's own products, we are looking forward to working in a collaborative manner with other companies for contract and co-development and contract manufacturing," added Patel.

"We look forward to manufacturing APNAR's 5 ANDAs and other drugs in the US to ensure supply chain security and excellence," added Bhargav.

Nailesh Bhatt acted as a strategic advisor to both Aurex Laboratories and APNAR Pharma.

About APNAR Pharma LP

Headquartered in Chino, California, APNAR Pharma is a privately owned, rapidly growing pharmaceutical company. We develop, manufacture, package, sell, market, and distribute generic pharmaceuticals and OTCs. APNAR has R&D and manufacturing facilities in East Windsor, NJ, United States and Gavasad, Gujarat, India.

