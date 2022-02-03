1,215 Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Trucks Deployed in U.S. So Far; Over 140,000 More On Order

1,215 Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Trucks Deployed in U.S. So Far; Over 140,000 More On Order 145 models are available for purchase across over 30 manufacturers

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART has published an inventory of Class 2b-8 zero-emission trucks (ZETs) in the U.S. "Zeroing in on Zero-Emission Trucks." The report provides insight on ZET market trends as the industry prepares for an injection of federal funding for charging infrastructure, multiple states implement clean truck regulations, and California prepares to release an additional $873 million in purchase incentives for commercial vehicles and infrastructure.

CALSTART Zeroing in on Trucks: Zero-emissions truck deployments by state (PRNewswire)

The number of available zero-emissions truck models has increased 625% from 2019.

"The actual number of deployed vehicles is still quite low, and we do expect to see shifts in delivery dates and actual delivery of those on order as the market players continue to evolve," said Kevin Walkowicz, senior director of truck programs at CALSTART. "However, the numbers demonstrate that there is demand that will support significant growth in the industry. CALSTART will continue to track and monitor these developments so the industry and decision-makers have access to the trending numbers."

Current ZET deployments are concentrated in states that have supportive policies and regulations (California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois) or have received federal funds for ZET purchases (Texas, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Massachusetts). The report notes that medium-duty trucks, cargo vans, and medium-duty step vans are the most frequent type of ZET deployed, accounting for 75% of vehicles deployed as of 2021.

Additional insights include:

The number of available ZET models has increased 625% from 2019.

While there are numerous hydrogen fuel cell trucks under development and being demonstrated in the U.S., they are a small percentage of the ZET population.

The expected delivery times of the 140,000 ZETs on order are between one and ten years.

"Zeroing in on Zero-Emission Trucks" is based on data gathered from several sources, including market information providers, incentive program records, public press releases, and private correspondence with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). As there is no centralized accounting of ZETs, it is important to note that figures contained in the report should not be considered static nor should any data on ordered vehicles be

About CALSTART

A national nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado and California and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 280+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CALSTART Inc