SIGNIFICANCE INC. AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY (DOE) WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION (WAPA) CONTRACT

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today the recent award of a contract to lift and shift from on-premises Hyperion Planning and Budgeting to Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud for WAPA's primary budgeting system. This prime contract teams Significance with Huron to provide the DOE with the following key services:

Lift and shift from on-premises Hyperion Planning and Budgeting, to Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud

Analysis, recommendations, and alternatives to modify application design to take advantage of EPM's expanded capability for integrations and allocations

Setup and configure EPM Cloud environment for items such as forms, workflow, security, calculations, dimensions, distributions, aggregations, and versions

Execution of unit testing, system integration testing, functional testing, and user acceptance testing

Migrate and populate budget formulation data to Oracle EPM Cloud

Creation of training documentation and training delivery to WAPA personnel

"Significance has been providing financial services to the federal government since our inception. This contract and opportunity to work with Huron to deliver this important capability to WAPA demonstrates our proven expertise and reflects our commitment to expanding the services we offer to our federal customers," said Mary Ahern Snyder, founder and President of Significance.

Significance has an extensive list of partners to support its many DoD clients but this contract represents its first contract with the DOE. The DOE's Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) mission is to market and deliver cost-based hydroelectric power and related services to millions of consumers in 15 western states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming). WAPA operates and maintains over 17,000 miles of transmission lines, more than 300 substations and other related facilities in a service area that covers 1.3 million square miles.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

