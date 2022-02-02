New Leadership in Skal International to Act on Pandemic and Industry Challenges

The new Leadership in Skal International will focus on helping its members their businesses and travel industry get through the pandemic and other industry challenges.

MALAGA, Spain, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skal International Executive Board Members met in Little Rock, AR, on January 26, 2022, to conduct their first Executive Board meeting and held three-day meeting sessions working on the strategic plan for 2022.

Skal International has had a new leadership since January 01, 2022. The new leadership was elected by the membership on December 20, 2022. The elections for the 2022 board have been conducted via election buddy with a record-high number of delegations. Skal International membership elected Burcin Turkkan, the senior VP of 2021, as the new Skal International World President. Burcin Turkkan is the first female executive elected on the SI EB representing the USA. She is also the youngest female World President Skal International has ever elected since 1934.

Skal International membership also elected the other executive board members in the following order: Juan Steta – Senior VP from Mexico; Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Director from Finland; Annette Cardenas, Director from Panama; Denise Scrafton, Director from Australia. In addition to SI EC members, the SI EB has the ISC President Julie Dabaly, from Kenya, interim Vice President Hulya Aslantas from Turkey, and the CEO Daniela Otero, from Spain on the Executive board.

'I am honored for being elected as the World President by the membership of Skal International. The pandemic has taken a big toll on the travel and tourism industry globally. Representing 40 categories within the industry with over 12,500 members around the globe, in 2022, Skal International is looking to take on the global issues our members and the challenges industry is facing, working together with global organizations and NGOs. Skal international is ready to increase global partnerships and work actively with partners on executing projects, said Turkkan, World President 2022, Skal International.

Thirty days in office, President Turkkan initiated 8 Committees to address industry challenges and global issues, grow membership, increase visibility, and support the Skal International Executive Board in achieving the set goals for 2022. Members in the organization are invited to volunteer in these Committees with the Presidential Theme set for the year: "We are Stronger Together as One. 'As being an organization with 88 years of history, we are looking into restructuring and the modernization of the governance, better fiscal and financial policies along with strategic growth of membership globally.' Added Turkkan, World President 2022, Skal International.

Founded in 1934, Skal International is the largest tourism association globally and the only one representing all sectors of the Tourism Industry. With headquarters based in Torremolinos, Spain, Skal has membership on every continent globally with 320 clubs across 98 countries and over 12,500 professional Manager and Executive members. Most of the largest Tourism Companies in the world are members of Skal.

