Meritor Announces Extension to Long-Term Standard Position Agreement with Wabash

TROY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that its long-term agreement with Wabash has been extended through December 31, 2026. The extension is Meritor's first-ever five-year agreement with Wabash.

Under the newly signed agreement, Meritor loose axles will continue to be standard equipment. Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS™) will remain a preferred option in all Wabash configurations. In addition, Meritor's lightweight MTA-Tec6™ and MPA suspensions, EX+™ LS air disc brakes, and automatic slack adjusters will be available as data book options.

MTIS helps keep tires properly inflated to reduce wear and increase fuel economy. Meritor trailing-arm suspensions are designed to offer ride, handling, tire life and durability for a full range of demanding applications, and EX+ air disc brakes deliver superior stopping distance and durability.

"We value our 30-year relationship with Wabash and appreciate their confidence in Meritor. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative trailer products to Wabash," said Saad Malik, general manager, Front Drivetrain and Trailer for Meritor.

Meritor has engineered and manufactured groundbreaking trailer suspensions, axles and brakes for over 60 years, building more than 10 million trailer axles that incorporate features to improve quality, extend life and reduce maintenance.

About Wabash

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.