WPUR Garners Lithium IP Expertise to Lead Electric Energy Innovation for EV and Cryptocurrency Projects

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterPure International, Inc. (USOTC: WPUR) today announced that Ed Bollen has joined the company as the new CEO. Mr. Bollen was formerly the President of Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI). He was the founder of Lithium IP which was acquired by ALYI. He now brings his electric energy technology experience to WPUR.

Mr. Bollen's transition to WPUR stems from a partnership between WPUR and ALYI established around ALYI's EV Ecosystem initiative.

WPUR is working with ALYI on the development of an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and charging solution for electric vehicles. WPUR is also partnering with ALYI in the development of a solar farm to power a sustainable event and resort facility. The event and resort facility is part of ALYI's plans with Formula E, another component of ALYI's EV Ecosystem.

WPUR recently published a strategic overview of the company's overall rollout plan for its water and electric utility management technologies targeting the $41 billion sustainability market. The strategic overview highlights WPUR's leading projects to include solar powered cryptocurrency mining in addition to the ALYI EV Ecosystem partnership.

Sean Mathis, the outgoing CEO, was serving in a temporary capacity over the last year bringing the company's reporting status up to date and transitioning the company into its current operational posture.

