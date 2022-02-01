G2 Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Vitalyst, a portfolio company of Baird Capital, on its Sale to Alithya (NASDAQ: ALYA)

CLIENT

Founded in 1992, Vitalyst, LLC ("Vitalyst" or "the Company") is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner that provides best-in-class employee experience and transformative change enablement services via an on-demand, subscription-based training platform. The Company serves as a strategic partner to a diverse base of Fortune 1000 blue-chip customers across a wide variety of industries. Vitalyst's more than 165 professionals currently support over 350 business applications for over 400 clients that operate in more than 20 countries. Its services are offered in over 10 languages and drive usage and awareness of Microsoft applications, allowing organizations to achieve the maximum return on their investment by enhancing user proficiency and productivity.

G2 served as sell-side advisor to Vitalyst, portfolio company of Baird Capital, on its sale to Alithya (NASDAQ: ALYA)

SITUATION

Vitalyst and prior owner Baird Capital Partners ("Baird") were seeking to further the Company's position as a leading technology services provider building on the strength of its extensive experience in virtual learning and its long-standing partnership with Microsoft. They sought a partner that shared the vision of Vitalyst's growth strategy and its focus on customer and employee satisfaction.

ENGAGEMENT

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") was engaged by Vitalyst as its exclusive financial advisor. G2 led a highly targeted, strategic, and efficient sell-side transaction process focused on identifying the right partner for the Company.

OUTCOME

In January 2022, the transaction was successfully executed through a sale to Alithya Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA, "Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation.

"Vitalyst is a highly differentiated service provider that, with Alithya's partnership, is primed to continue on an exciting growth trajectory. We are eager to see what opportunities their new partnership will unlock. This transaction is a fantastic example of G2's strategy of partnering with market-leading organizations within industry verticals that we know incredibly well." said Kerri Ford, G2 Managing Director and Head of Technology & Business Services.

Brett Tucker, Partner at Baird shared, "The Vitalyst management team has done an exceptional job leading the business and we were honored to partner with a best-in-class team at G2. Kerri and the team at G2 ran an outstanding process, and we couldn't be more pleased with the result."

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.g2cap.com.

