ARVL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Arrival SA. Limited Shareholders

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Arrival SA. (NASDAQ: ARVL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ARVL:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/arrival-sa-loss-submission-form?id=22772&from=4

Arrival SA. NEWS - ARVL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Arrival SA. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Arrival you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Arrival securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ARVL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/arrival-sa-loss-submission-form?id=22772&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arvl-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-arrival-sa-limited-shareholders-301473169.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.