Mohammad Ali Shaikh Joins BankProv and Provident Bancorp's Board of Directors

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (legally operating as The Provident Bank), announces today Mohammad "Mo" Ali Shaikh, was appointed to the Board of Directors of both Provident Bancorp, Inc. and BankProv on January 27, 2022.

Shaikh joins the Board from his most recent role at Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), where he was instrumental in building Meta's global financial services system in partnership with leading blockchain companies and international banks.

"Mo has long been at the forefront of the blockchain movement," said Dave Mansfield, CEO of BankProv. "He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and strategic innovation to the table as we expand our digital asset business solutions and partnerships. We're excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors."

"Blockchain provides efficient and equitable access to capital and it's refreshing to see the team at BankProv advance new and open principles," said Mohammad Shaikh. "I'm excited to be a part of BankProv's innovation story to support customers at all walks of life."

Shaikh founded Meridio, the first blockchain platform for a real estate asset to be listed on Ethereum in compliance with US Securities Law and cross border regulations for financial instrument transactions. He has vast experience and deep knowledge of advanced analytics, international investment and strategic advisory from Blackrock and The Boston Consulting Group. Furthermore, Shaikh is the former Director of Strategy for ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, where he developed international expansion strategy with multi-billion dollar businesses and governments.

Shaikh holds an MBA in Competitive Strategy and Finance from the Simon Business School, University of Rochester and a Bachelor's degree from Hunter College University of New York.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.:

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech, and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

