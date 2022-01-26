SURGENT ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL EDUCATION RENAMES AND INCREASES STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP AWARD TO HONOR LATE COLLEAGUE Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award honors the Surgent vice president, commemorates his contributions to students aspiring to be accounting and financial professionals

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the renaming of its university scholarship award to honor late Surgent team member Paul Wiese, who passed away in 2021. The Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award is part of Surgent's broader grant program, which in 2021 alone awarded over $400,000 in cash scholarships and review courses. The company chose the new name based on Wiese's deep commitment to supporting students in their career aspirations. Each spring and winter semester, the newly named award provides a cash scholarship of $2,500 – an increase from $1,500 – along with a full review course for the certification of their choice to winning applicants.

Wiese, Surgent's vice president of strategic partnerships from 2016 until his untimely passing in 2021, was a career-long contributor to accounting and financial education. He oversaw Surgent's university relationships and global partners, providing innovative e-learning solutions to both accounting and finance students as well as faculty.

"Paul Wiese cared deeply about educating the next generation of accounting and finance professionals, and though he left us far too soon, he made a huge impression on the industry that I know will live on for years to come," said Elizabeth Kolar, Surgent executive vice president. "We are honored to rename our scholarship program in Paul's memory."

Wiese also contributed significantly to Beta Alpha Psi (BAP), an honor organization for financial information students and professionals. As a member of BAP's board of directors, the Professional Partners, he helped to establish the organization's Second Century Task Force. Through that task force, Wiese championed initiatives such as revising BAP's purpose statement, adding a professional development video repository for its Alumni and Member Network, and the creation of the Executive Graduate Honor Program in 2020. Wiese became a member of the Beta Chi Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi at San Francisco State University in May 2020 and received the President's Award that year.

Surgent will announce spring semester scholarship recipients in May and winter semester recipients in December. The scholarship is open to all business students who are working toward an accounting or finance-related major and attending an accredited college or university within the U.S. In addition to scholarship funds, recipients will receive a complimentary Surgent review course of their choice, including CPA, CMA, EA or SIE.

"Many of us at Surgent have firsthand knowledge of the effort, time, and cost it takes to earn certification, and we believe Paul would be proud to have his name forever tied to our investment in helping students get a strong start in their career journeys," Kolar said.

The application window for the 2022 spring season scholarship will be open from January 1, 2022 until April 30, 2022. Funds and prizes will be sent to the scholarship winner in May.

To apply, students should submit a current transcript along with a brief video about how becoming a certified professional will help them achieve their goals, as well as who inspired them to pursue the certification.

For more information about the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award, visit https://www.surgent.com/higher-education/surgent-scholarship-program.

About Surgent Accounting & Finance Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, and IA Med. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

