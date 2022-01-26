MediaTek Announces Kompanio 1380 for Premium Chromebooks

HSINCHU, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its new Kompanio™ 1380 chip, which offers a new level of performance and best-in-class features for premium Chromebooks such as the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513. The Kompanio 1380 delivers incredible portable computing experiences with superb battery life, all in a compact form factor for slim and lightweight devices.

"Kompanio 1380 continues MediaTek's legacy as the No. 1 chipmaker for Arm-based Chromebooks, elevating premium Chromebook experiences with next-level performance and extra-long battery life," said PC Tseng, general manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek. "This chip stands out with its outstanding processing performance, best-in-class multimedia and AI features, and smooth cloud gaming capabilities, all integrated into an ultra-efficient 6nm chip."

"Chromebook users have come to expect more from their Chromebooks, increasingly they are looking for their devices to strike a perfect balance of performance, weight and power efficiency," said John Solomon, VP of Chrome OS at Google. "The Kompanio 1380 is an integral part of delivering a great experience for users whether they're working from home, enjoying media on the go, or anything in between. We're excited to see its versatility come to life on the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, the first product to launch with this chip."

Key features of Kompanio 1380 include:

Powerful processing : Kompanio 1380 features an octa-core CPU with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds up to 3GHz for improved responsiveness. For gamers, its five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU supports fast and vivid visuals, while the quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of data bandwidth.

MediaTek APU 3.0 : This powerful multi-core AI processor accelerates AI-camera and AI-voice applications while also optimizing battery life.

4K60 HDR Display Support : The chip supports up to two 4K 60Hz displays, or one 4K 60Hz display plus two 4K 30Hz displays, giving device makers a wide variety of resolution, performance and external connectivity choices to meet any product design aspiration.

AV1 Hardware Decoding : The chip's advanced decoding features mean that consumers can stream 4K movies and TV shows with the best quality settings, while also enjoying longer battery life.

Voice Assistant Ready : Kompanio 1380 comes with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that provides ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) capabilities for a wide variety of voice assistant services.

Ultra-fast Connectivity: The chip is ready for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, enabling the fastest wireless data transfers.

MediaTek's Kompanio chips have been widely adopted by device manufacturers to power the world's most popular mobile computing devices, including Chromebook laptops and tablets. Additional devices powered by the Kompanio 1380 will be available in the market soon.

For more information about MediaTek's Kompanio solutions, please visit https://www.mediatek.com/products/laptops-and-tablets .

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. MediaTek is the number one Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming, and its Wi-Fi 6 chipsets are powering the latest networking equipment for faster computing experiences. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

