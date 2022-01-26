LeadingResponse Expands Industry Footprint with New Healthcare Business Unit

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, a leading performance marketing company dedicated to enhancing customer acquisition for clients nationwide, is expanding its industry footprint with the formation of its healthcare business unit. The new unit will serve existing clients operating in senior living and elective medical, as well as the broader healthcare industry, including Medicare insurers. This new unit will be overseen by Valerie Whitman as its Vice President of Sales.

LeadingResponse (PRNewswire)

"There is a very strong correlation between the consumers we know best – affluent, older, able and willing to invest in a healthy and financially secure future – and the healthcare industry our new unit serves. We have seen increased interest from major healthcare providers looking to grow their marketing programs and partners. This seemed to be a perfect time to expand," said Matthew Kearney, LeadingResponse CEO. "We will continue to look for strategic growth opportunities and expand into markets where our performance marketing solutions can add significant value."

To learn more about LeadingResponse and its suite of performance marketing solutions, visit www.LeadingResponse.com.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, the premier provider of customer acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, and healthcare markets, understands the consumer journey leads to meaningful engagements for our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multichannel solutions, we consistently drive over 170,000 consumers/per month that are actively looking for help and guidance to our clients to answer that need. Learn more at LeadingResponse .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeadingResponse