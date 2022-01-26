IMSE allows teachers to incorporate the best of Orton-Gillingham and all five pillars of literacy essential for reading success to its students, including phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension

IMSE Is Selected by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to Train its K-8 Educators to Teach Reading with Programs Based on the Science of Reading

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools , a K-12 school district located in Charlotte, North Carolina with more than 140,000 students in 180 schools throughout Mecklenburg county, has selected IMSE to train its educators to teach reading for students needing intervention and to compliment their core reading curriculum. IMSE Structured Literacy Professional Development trains educators to teach reading with programs based on the Science of Reading research that incorporates the best of Orton-Gillingham and all five pillars of literacy.

In the 2020-21 school year, over 1300 teachers across the CMS school district went through IMSE's virtual training. CMS adopted IMSE to serve as a complement to LETRS training that the district has been using, which helps explain the why, where IMSE trains teachers how to support students with more intensive learning needs, including special education as well as general education classrooms, for kids who need additional learning support.

"We have received overwhelmingly positive responses from our teachers," said Heather Anderson, MTSS Specialist, Office of Student Wellness and Academic Support, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. "Our teachers feel like they have a better understanding of foundational reading skills and our principals are saying their core instruction is becoming stronger. The training from IMSE is very turnkey so that our teachers are ready to implement and make a difference from day one."

"We are hearing from CMS K-8 teachers that more of their students are reading at grade level by the end of one year of teaching after going through IMSE's Structured Literacy training," said Janice Kohler, Chief Academic Officer, IMSE. "All children must have the ability to read to fully realize their potential. We are passionate about providing all teachers with the knowledge and tools to prepare future generations and ensure every student has a chance at reading literacy."

IMSE's team of expert instructors has delivered research-based literacy professional training to over 175,000 teachers. All IMSE trainers have a minimum of a master's degree in an education field of study, have taught Orton-Gillingham and other Structured Literacy programs in the classroom, are CERI certified, and are licensed educators.

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country.

