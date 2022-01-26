eHealth Report Highlights Latest Consumer Sentiments on COVID-19, Government Response, and Test Availability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released results from a new survey of more than 1,000 Americans on COVID-19, two years into the pandemic.

Respondents were more likely to say their confidence in the government's handling of the crisis has decreased rather than increased in the past year (38% vs. 26%), and nearly three in ten report that they have had difficulty accessing COVID tests in the past six months.

Additional key findings:

48% of respondents say they disapprove of the government's handling of the omicron variant.

Fewer than half (47%) say they would comply with open-ended COVID booster recommendations from government or medical authorities.

If elections were held today, 78% say the government's handling of the COVID crisis would be among their top three priorities, compared to only 46% in November of 2020.

25% say they have skipped getting tested because it was hard for them to find testing options.

Respondents were more likely to express concern about not having access to medical care for non-COVID needs (78%) than about contracting the omicron variant (74%).

Read the full report.

eHealth's survey of general population respondents was conducted in January of 2022 and a total of 1,077 responses were collected. For additional information, please refer to the full report.

