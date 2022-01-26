California Pickle Company, Last of Seven, Wins 2022 Good Food Award. The GFA's recognize superior tasting products with social and environmental responsibility.

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last of Seven is a gourmet pickled vegetable company. Last of Seven's founder, Elizabeth Osterman-Brown, announced that one of her company's products, the LO7 Original Pickled Carrots, won the 2022 Good Food Award. In an industry that is rapidly continuing to industrialize, this award holds power for recognizing truly authentic and responsibly produced food products.

"I am thrilled to be part of such an amazing group of makers who have very high standards for their ingredients and production practices" said Osterman-Brown.

The Good Food Awards (GFAs) is an annual competition that recognizes American craft food for authenticity and responsibility—the what and the how.

The foundation recognizes products that not only have a superior taste but responsible environmental practices. With over 2,000 entries, the foundation is highly selective. Awards are given based on 18 different categories. Each category has an individualized committee of judges, alongside a comprehensive list of standards for eligibility. Award winners include "exceptional food crafters who top the charts in a Blind Tasting and meet the environmental and social responsibility standards of the Good Food Awards" mentions the foundation's website.

"Consumers are increasingly mindful of what they eat, where it comes from, and how it is made" said Osterman-Brown "And they should expect clean nutritious food."

Last of Seven, based in both San Francisco & Santa Barbara, sources from local farms that implement regenerative practices. Alongside 100% recyclable jars, the company's packaging partners uphold the highest level of environmental standards in forestry management. Last of Seven also donates 50% of their "I like it dirty" tote bag to regenerative farming non-profits as an additional way to support the future food system.

Last of Seven was founded in February of 2021. Osterman-Brown, the youngest of seven children and a seasoned hostess, always finds herself in specialty shops and local grocery stores to build the perfect charcuterie spreads for her guests. The idea to create Last of Seven was born when she continuously noticed something missing on the shelf— quality clean pickled vegetables with impressive flavor.

Last of Seven

Elizabeth Osterman-Brown [media contact]

Founder & CEO

https://lastofseven.com/

@lastofsevenco

ebrownca@gmail.com

lastofsevenco@gmail.com

425-223-1104

Gabriella Mark [media contact]

Marketing Coordinator

gabriella7140@gmail.com

617-835-1005

