SOMOS Launches Meal Kits and More to Replace Fluorescent Yellow Hard-Shell Tortillas with Food from the Heart of Mexico New Brand SOMOS Wants Everyone to be Comfortable Cooking Real Mexican at Home

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMOS officially launches today to replace the Americanized Mexican food found in most pantries with real Mexican - made in Mexico, the way Mexicans make it. With SOMOS , co-founders, former KIND Snacks executives, and real-life amigos, Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal and Rodrigo Zuloaga, want to transform American kitchens into true Mexican cocinas filled with delicious, easy-to-make food from the heart of Mexico. SOMOS, which means "We Are" in Spanish, aspires to connect Mexico and the world by replacing a narrow view of Mexico with one as diverse as its food.

SOMOS creates plant-based, slow cooked Mexican foods that can be mixed and matched to prepare delicious meals like tacos, tostadas, nachos, or chilaquiles in ten minutes or less. (PRNewswire)

SOMOS Founder & Executive Chairman and KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky explains, "Until now, Americans have had to dine out to enjoy a real Mexican meal. At home, options have been limited to foods, like fluorescent molded hard-shell yellow corn tortillas, that don't actually exist in Mexico. SOMOS was created using inspiration from family recipes that have been passed down through generations, and will introduce people to the true Mexican staples we loved growing up."

Food from the heart of Mexico on your table in ten minutes or less

SOMOS' direct-to-consumer kits supply the core ingredients necessary to make restaurant-quality tacos, tostadas, nachos, or chilaquiles any night of the week. The brand's inaugural product range includes shelf-stable, slow cooked rices, beans, "Unusually Thick & Crunchy" tortilla chips, salsas, and vegetarian entrees like smoky chipotle mushrooms; cauliflower tinga; and two kinds of peacadillo, SOMOS' own plant-based alternative to Mexican picadillo. Individual SOMOS pouches can be mixed and matched to create tasty, homemade Mexican dishes, which might otherwise take hours to prepare, in ten minutes or less.

Clean plant-based ingredients prepared using traditional Mexican techniques

Following its commitment to connecting American tables to food straight from the heart of Mexico, SOMOS is produced entirely in Mexico and sources the majority of its ingredients from local Mexican family farms. All foods are plant-based, gluten-free and non-GMO, providing a clean alternative to current options. SOMOS pouches are microwavable and ready to heat and eat in 90 seconds, leaving more time for soaking up time together post-dinner - a tradition that Mexicans call 'sombremesa.'

Says SOMOS Co-founder and CEO Miguel Leal, "While Americans often think of Mexican as being heavy on meat, cheese and greasy sauces, real Mexican food celebrates the natural vegetables, grains and legumes of its diverse geographies. SOMOS is committed to preserving the integrity of these ingredients and preparing our foods as close to the traditional way as possible, helping consumers make and enjoy delicious meals that are clean, sophisticated, and full of flavor."

To start making food from the heart of Mexico any night of the week, visit www.eatsomos.com . SOMOS Kits start at $25 for nachos and chilaquiles and $45 for tacos and tostados (8 servings / kit). For those looking to "cook outside the box", pouches are available in two-packs on eatsomos.com and in six-packs on Amazon.

About SOMOS

Co-founded by former KIND Snacks executives and real-life amigos Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal and Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS is a brand on a mission to replace the Americanized Mexican food found in most pantries with real Mexican - made in Mexico, the way Mexicans make it. SOMOS creates plant-based, slow cooked Mexican foods that can be mixed and matched to prepare delicious meals like tacos, tostadas, nachos, or chilaquiles in ten minutes or less. SOMOS, which means "We Are" in Spanish, aspires to connect Mexico and the world by replacing a narrow view of Mexico with one as diverse as its food. Go from kitchen to cocina at eatsomos.com and follow us at @ eatsomos .

(PRNewsfoto/SOMOS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOMOS