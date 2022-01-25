Psychedelic Water Lands at Premium Convenience Retailer Foxtrot

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSYCHEDELIC WATER continues their tremendous push for retail expansion by launching with Foxtrot , the modern convenience store marrying in store curated discovery with rapid delivery and pickup convenience. Known for their one-of-a-kind holographic packaging, Psychedelic Water continues to fuel creative thinkers and those within the Psychedelic space with their mood-boosting product which is now available on shelves and on-demand delivery through all foxtrot locations. Psychedelic Water has emerged as the leader for the sober-curious, temporary teetotalers, and non-alcohol drinkers who can finally forget soulless soda waters as they reach for the first legal psychedelic consumer product of its kind.

Psychedelic Water (PRNewswire)

"Convenience is one of the most important channels in beverage and is crucial to our retail launch strategy," according to Ashley Sheeran, Retail Sales at Psychedelic Water. "We're excited to partner with Foxtrot, a market known as a discovery hotspot, where our product will be on the shelf at local stores as well as online for convenient 30-minute delivery."

The brand's meteoric growth in sales and rise in popular culture is making headlines worldwide after a noted journalist revealed it caused her "anxiety to melt away" ( Insider.com ), with another writer testing it out on her Joshua Tree getaway and proclaiming that she is now an "official convert to the Church of Psychedelic Water" ( Insidehook.com ).

Psychedelic Water is a psychoactive, lightly carbonated blend that creates a sense of euphoria for a hangover-free experience with its unique formulation. It is not simply water, but a state of mind. The brand recognized their massive fanbase is looking to find new ways of seeing things, much like the disrupters who launched Psychedelic Water and created a category all their own.

Psychedelic Water is for those looking for new adventures shared with friends, and the brand is working to meet demand with 250+ retail locations across the country. The Foxtrot retail expansion follows Psychedelic Water's recent Los Angeles invasion into celebrity-obsessed Erewhon Markets and will continue to dominate distribution goals within 2022. They have revealed themselves to be thought leaders and adventurers in the psychedelic movement and invite fellow trendsetting retailers to plant their flag alongside them.

