MNJ Technologies Launches Digital Transformation Provider, Ignyte

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, an IT solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ignyte, its new digital transformation business. IT leaders are facing mounting pressure from department stakeholders that are demanding better access to better data. This trend calls for a new type of digital ally that can fill gaps while augmenting the IT team.

MNJ developed Ignyte to focus on future-proofing their customers' businesses through digital transformation. Ignyte's differentiator is a more pragmatic process that drives risk mitigation. This is accomplished through more complete assessments together with greater access to proven talent and technology.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 52% of the Fortune 500 have disappeared since the year 2000 due to digital disruption. Many companies' digital transformation initiatives have failed because of incomplete assessments and objectives, impractical approaches, and the lack of access to a carefully curated talent and technology ecosystem.

"Digital Transformation is an over-hyped concept, but it is imperative for the future health of many businesses. At the same time, customer digital needs are outpacing the legacy IT channel's capacity," said Ben Niernberg, chief operating officer at MNJ. "Our customers are seeking pragmatic ways to simplify the process and mitigate the risk of changing operating models. They have asked for a qualified, digital general contractor to aggregate the best talent, solutions and vendors through service level agreements."

Accelerating hybrid cloud migration and cybersecurity in a cost-optimized manner are two of the founding drivers for Ignyte. Ignyte can personalize service levels for these strategic initiatives through its unique partner relationships. The ultimate customer experience is receiving a multiplier effect for value, time, and resources.

Key practice areas include cloud, security, technology sourcing, networking, unified communications, and SD-WAN. Key customer success team roles include account executives, digital transformation consultants, solution engineers, sourcing specialists, and project managers. In addition, Ignyte is increasing focus on vertical markets such as financial, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, retail, and education along with state and local governments.

MNJ's personalized service levels have built the foundation for Ignyte from the company's 20 + years of growth and 2,100 active customers.

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is an IT and managed services provider that serves midmarket companies, helping them increase productivity and reduce costs through personalized solutions and services. MNJ's new digital transformation business, Ignyte, focuses on helping customers future-proof their businesses. MNJ serves over 2,100 North American customers and has experienced consistent growth for over 20 years. MNJ is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com.

