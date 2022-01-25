GLOBAL CBD BRAND ELIXINOL WELLNESS INTRODUCES TWO INNOVATIVE SLEEP* PRODUCTS

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol, hemp-derived CBD brand and industry veteran, announced today the launch of two new innovative CBD products focused on supporting sleep*. Elixinol's Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome and Sleep Gummies are unique, melatonin-free options for consumers to support optimal sleep. Both products include CBN, marking a first for the brand to include a minor cannabinoid into product formulations. The new product additions also coincide with the brand's new '2022 & You' wellness campaign, encouraging consumers to turn their focus inward in the new year and prioritize their wellbeing.

"Sleep continues to be a top product attribute consumers look for in CBD products," said Rob Hasselman, President of the Americas - Elixinol. "That said, it was important to us to expand the sleep category and bring innovative options to the market. These products are a testament to Elixinol's dedication to science and technology as the basis for product development."

Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome is a custom formulation of CBD, CBN, lemon balm and chamomile in a sweet vanilla bean flavor. Rapid Rest is one of the few sleep liposomes on the market and is truly one of a kind in its ingredient profile. Formulating the product as a liposome provides for an easier and more efficient absorption compared to other formats. Elixinol's microscopic liposome bubbles help users receive the full amount of CBD that might otherwise be lost in the digestive process.

Sleep Rapid Rest marks Elixinol's second liposomal CBD product, coming on the heels of its successful Everyday Rapid Reset liposome launch last summer. Sleep Rapid Rest is available in 300mg of CBD with MSRP of $59.99 and 1000mg with MSRP of $149.99

In addition to Sleep Rapid Rest, Elixinol has added a gummy to its sleep category. Featuring broad-spectrum hemp extract, each Sleep Gummy has 15mg of CBD and 2mg of CBN wrapped in a sweet blueberry flavor. The new vegan gummies retail at $29.99 and add to Elixinol's THC Free** collection, giving a new option to consumers who are looking to experience the benefits of CBD. Elixinol's THC Free** line is tested by independent, third-party labs and tested to 0.01%.

"Elixinol has been, and continues to be, committed to delivering the best quality CBD products for people seeking effective wellness solutions," Hasselman said. "We are especially excited about these new innovations, particularly at a time when consumers are recognizing that a restful night of sleep is paramount to overall health and vitality."

The two new products join Elixinol's Sleep Good Night capsules in its sleep category. Featuring full-spectrum hemp extract and a small dose of melatonin, Good Night capsules are a convenient addition to any nighttime routine. Elixinol products can be found at Elixinol.com and select retailers.

Elixinol's products undergo rigorous third-party testing and quality control. The brand provides clear and detailed certificates of analysis (COAs) and ensures its partners are held to the same standards. All COAs are published on Elixinol.com.

About Elixinol: Elixinol is an original pioneer in the CBD industry — founded in 2014 with the mission to bring CBD into the forefront to help people unlock their full potential. A global company, Elixinol Wellness Limited leads with integrity and knowledge, developing science-backed products made with the natural power of plants for specific benefits. Elixinol products are sold at Elixinol.com, at over 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and around the world. Elixinol distributes CBD products in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region. Elixinol's parent company Elixinol Wellness Limited (elixinolwellness.com) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EXL) and on the U.S. OTC (OTC: ELLXF). More information is available at Elixinolwellness.com and Elixinol.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**THC Free means testing conducted to 0.01%. Testing method and detection limits vary depending on the test conducted. This is not a guarantee that no THC is present at concentrations less than 0.01%.

