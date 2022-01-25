The Evangelical Leader Michael D. Evans Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Bobby Brown, Senior Vice President for Ariel University in Israel

Michael David Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He has dedicated his life to combating antisemitism.

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He has dedicated his life to combating antisemitism.

Evans was a victim of antisemitism who was strangled by his own father at 11 years old when he attempted to defend his Jewish mother.

The nomination was submitted by Bobby Brown, Senior Vice President for Ariel University in Israel. He said "The reason I nominated Mike Evans is because I know of no living person doing more to combat antisemitism."

Sunday, January 31, 2022, is the last day for the submission of a nominee for this year's award.

The late ninth president of Israel, Shimon Peres, was the founding international chairman of Friends of Zion. He commissioned the Friends of Zion award that has been given to 22 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.

Mike Evans said, "It's a great honor being nominated, but I consider combating antisemitism an even greater honor. The key to happiness is committing your life to a cause greater than yourself. I have such a cause."

On Mike Evans' birthday on June 30, 1984 Mr. Evans was informed by the ATF that , Richard Wayne Snell, a white supremacist and Jew-hater, was headed toward Evans' home to kill him in Colleyville, Texas. Snell had already killed an Arkansas State Trooper on the way.

"I know of no person who has done more in my lifetime to combat antisemitism, and especially someone who has been a victim of antisemitism," Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, a survivor of the Poway synagogue mass shooting, said of Evans.

"Mike Evans is a fighter for freedom in a world of darkening and narrowing horizons. In his devotion to Israel, Mike has consistently demonstrated the moral clarity that is necessary to defend Israel against the lies and distortions of its enemies, and championed the Jewish people's claim to the Land of Israel." Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

