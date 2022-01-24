Shannon Ashkinos Named President of Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®

FRISCO,Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing,100% commission brokerage, is pleased to recognize the appointment of Shannon Ashkinos as President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS®.



Shannon Ashkinos, Vice President of Connections and Career Success, JPAR® - Real Estate (PRNewswire)

Ashkinos is the Vice President of Connections and Career Success with JPAR® - Real Estate, she has over 26 years of experience in real estate and has participated and volunteered throughout the years at REALTOR® Associations in many different roles and on various committees. Most recently, she served on the Technology, Professional Development & MLS committee as well as being a member of the Board of Directors for four years. In 2016, she was presented with the Marie & Dayton Sheridan REALTOR® Spirit Award for her enthusiastic involvement in the profession, the association, and the community.

"I am honored to be the new President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® (GFWAR). Thank you, everyone, who has made this moment possible. My goals are to build on the leadership and foundation set before me while focusing on continuous improvement," said Ashkinos. "As agents navigate through this unprecedented time in real estate, we are here to lead, train and support. I encourage all agents to get involved, as one of the greatest benefits of the association is the value it brings through enhanced knowledge, networking and local advocacy," she added.

Ashkinos replaces former GFWAR President Elizabeth McCoy. The president of the association holds the position for one year and is elected by members of the association after going through a series of interviews by a Nominating Committee, which consists of the past president and six members.



"I'm so proud and excited to see Shannon take on a leadership role at GFWAR," according to Mark Johnson, president, JPAR® - Real Estate. "Her leadership in career development and technology will provide exceptional value for every member of the association," stated Johnson.



About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive open architecture tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company serves more than 3,600 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Gentile

matt@mybffsocial.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate