Appian takes customers from process discovery to workflow design and automation in one unified platform

Appian Process Mining Now Available Appian takes customers from process discovery to workflow design and automation in one unified platform

McLEAN, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the general availability of Appian Process Mining , the easiest way to identify and address workflow bottlenecks. Now organizations can discover process inefficiencies, and then design and automate those workflows in a unified platform. With the addition of native process mining, Appian delivers the world's most complete low-code platform.

Appian takes you from discovering a new process, to designing it, to automating it in a single, unified low-code platform. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

With the addition of native process mining, Appian delivers the world's most complete low-code platform.

The Appian Low-Code Platform brings together process mining, workflow, and automation so businesses can discover, design, and automate processes from a single, unified platform.

Process mining is a critical component of business transformation, as enterprises often have little insight into how work is actually done across the business. This makes it difficult to identify the root cause of process inefficiencies, forcing businesses to use assumptions and intuition, instead of data, in trying to solve process challenges.

Appian removes the single largest friction point in process mining, enabling customers to spend more time improving and automating workflows. Appian Process Mining features a no-code module that simplifies the preparation and transformation of enterprise data. Pre-built process packages with mapping and dashboards also accelerate process mining time-to-value.

Appian Process Mining makes it easy for organizations to:

Identify bottlenecks.

Visualize process inefficiencies. Quickly identify process bottlenecks to turn inefficiency into opportunity.

Identify key variants. Diagnose activity changes to optimize processes for maximum efficiency.

Go deep into analysis. Create filters based on case activities, properties, and time for more granular insights.

Improve performance and results.

Automated root cause analysis. Uncover underlying issues for excessive throughput times, deviations, and specific process sequences.

Out-of-the-box analytics. Pre-built dashboards provide instant insights.

Customized dashboards. Create purpose-built dashboards for your analysis needs.

Achieve continuous optimization.

Create proactive alerts. Take immediate action when metric thresholds are exceeded.

Ensure conformance. Automatically detect deviations between target and actual processes.

Predict process behaviors. Intelligent machine learning predicts if and when predefined activities will happen.

Focus on insights and minimize data preparation.

Faster time to value.

Multi-source data integration. Easily integrate data from multiple systems.

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "Process mining and workflow belong together. Appian customers can now use process mining to discover new processes, and workflow to design them."

Click here to learn more about Appian Process Mining.

Current Appian customers are eligible to sign up for the Appian Process Mining Kick-Start, a program designed to rapidly uncover inefficiencies and optimize your processes for better business outcomes. Sign up now to learn more.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Appian