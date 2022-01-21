TOMORROW: Inaugural School Choice Fair to Present Options to West Virginia Families

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia has broken new ground in school choice, and families will be celebrating expanded learning opportunities this School Choice Week at an inaugural school fair in Wheeling.

The school choice fair will showcase more than a dozen schools and learning organizations, including public schools and private schools.

WHAT:

Inaugural school choice fair

Children's activities, including face painting and a photo booth

Scavenger hunt for a chance to receive a scholarship

Free dyslexia screenings

WHO:

More than a dozen public and private schools

Wheeling area families and community members

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday . Jan. 22

WHERE:

Oglebay Resort's Pine Room, 465 Lodge Dr. in Wheeling .

The school fair is being organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, in partnership with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

