Biomarker data from the fostroxacitabine bralpamide phase 1 study to be presented at the EASL Liver Cancer Summit

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR-B) today announces that an e-poster entitled "Liver biopsy biomarkers in a phase 1 study of the prodrug MIV-818 demonstrates proof-of-concept for cancer in the liver" will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Liver Cancer Summit 3-4 February. The Abstract (PO-221) is available on the EASL website (https://easl.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/LCS-2022-Abstract-book-final.pdf).

About fostroxacitabine bralpamide

Fostroxacitabine bralpamide (also named MIV-818) is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. Fostroxacitabine bralpamide has completed a phase 1b monotherapy study, and a combination study in HCC was recently initiated.

About primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are 42,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year in the US and current five-year survival is 11 percent. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (MIV-818), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (Stockholm: MVIR-B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

