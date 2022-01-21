Deals
AKON's "Konvicted" Available on Standard and Deluxe Vinyl Editions

Digital Deluxe Edition Includes 10 Tracks Making Their Digital Debut
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic R&B Singer and global superstar AKON's sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of "It Don't Matter" by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks. Pre-order, HERE.

AKON’s sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of “It Don’t Matter” by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks. Order Now.

Added AKON, "So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation." Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with "Don't Matter" (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," "Smack That" (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles which were all top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.

Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.

HD videos from Konvicted were upgraded recently from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio: "Don't Matter," "Smack That," and "Sorry, Blame It On Me."

2 LP Standard Edition:


LP1

LP2



Side 1

Side 1

Shake Down

Mama Africa

Blown Away

I Can't Wait

Smack That

Gangsta Bop

Side 2

Side 2

I Wanna Love You

Tired Of Runnin'

The Rain

Once In A While

Never Took The Time

Don't Matter



2 LP Deluxe Edition:


*** Tracks previously unavailable


*    Tracks available for the first time on vinyl


LP1

LP2

Side 1

Side 1

Shake Down

Gangsta Bop

Blown Away

Tired Of Runnin'

Smack That

Once In A While

I Wanna Love You

Don't Matter

Side 2

Side 2

The Rain

Sorry, Blame It On Me

Never Took The Time

Gringo *

Mama Africa

Rush *

I Can't Wait

Struggle Everyday *


Don't Matter (TMX0 Remix) ***

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Track Listing: * Tracks available for the first time digitally

1

Shake Down



2

Blown Away

16

Gringo *

3

Smack That

17

Fair To You *

4

I Wanna Love You

18

Still Alone *

5

The Rain

19

Don't Matter (Konvict Remix) *

6

Never Took The Time

20

Don't Matter (Calypso Remix)

7

Mama Africa

21

I Wanna Love You – Remix *

8

I Can't Wait

22

Shake Down (Remix)

9

Gangsta Bop

23

Mama Africa (AOL Live Sessions)

10

Tired Of Runnin'

24

Smack That (AOL Live Sessions) *

11

Once In A While

25

Don't Matter (AOL Live Sessions)*

12

Don't Matter

26

I Wanna Love You (AOL Live

13

Sorry, Blame It On Me


Sessions) *

14

Rush 

27

Don't Matter (BBC Radio 1's Live

15

Struggle Everyday *


Lounge)*

AKON

