VOYAGER DIGITAL CEO WITHDRAWS AUTOMATIC SECURITIES DISPOSITION PLAN

TSX: VOYG

OTCQB: VYGVF

FRA: UCD2

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced that Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Director, has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan ("ASDP") that was previously announced on December 31, 2021. No shares have been sold under the plan. The ASDP will, in accordance with its terms, terminate 30 days from the date of this press release.

Voyager Digital, Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

Commenting on the withdrawal, Mr. Ehrlich noted, "Despite having a floor significantly above the current stock price, I felt it was in the best interest of the investors to withdraw the plan." Ehrlich continued, "Based on our key financial metrics, including revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as disclosed in our press release issued January 5, 2022, I believe Voyager is undervalued and am excited about our product growth and expanded capabilities planned for 2022, including our NFT offering, debit card rollout, international expansion and more.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 70 different cryptocurrency assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12% annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides cryptocurrency payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

mlegg@investvoyager.com



Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.