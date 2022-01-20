USAFacts Names Amanda Cox as Head of Special Data Projects

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Cox as Head of Special Data Projects. Cox will take on the newly created role, joining the organization from her recent position as data editor of the New York Times.

"We are thrilled to have a powerhouse talent like Amanda join our leadership team," said USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald. "She has been an innovative leader in the field of data journalism. Under her leadership and direction, USAFacts will deliver impact-driven data visualizations and information that brings us closer to our goal of empowering citizens with government data."

In this role, Cox will build and lead a team dedicated to creating high impact, special projects that showcase the breadth and depth of USAFacts data and information. She will work with the team to leverage government data resources to create approachable content and data visualizations that reach and engage both American citizens and government leaders.

Beyond building and overseeing the Special Data Projects team, Cox will serve as part of the leadership team, providing guidance on content direction and prioritization that will help USAFacts move forward its goal of empowering citizens and government with data.

"USAFacts exists to make government data more useful and widely available," said Cox. "I'm looking forward to the fun things we'll do."

Before joining USAFacts, Cox was the data editor of the New York Times. She joined its graphics department in 2005, making charts and maps for print and digital. From 2016 to 2022, she was the editor of The Upshot section, which offers an analytical approach to the day's news. Before joining the Times, she worked at the Federal Reserve Board and earned a master's degree in statistics from the University of Washington. She received the Excellence in Statistical Reporting Award from the American Statistical Association in 2012 and was part of a team that won a National Design Award in 2009.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes to help Americans ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at USAFacts.org.

