NEXT WEEK: Bring on the Yellow Scarves, School Choice Week is Back in Kentucky As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Kentucky families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Kentucky schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 302 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Kentucky will be a student rally at the Old State Capitol building on Monday, Jan. 24.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, this includes the Big Four Bridge in Louisville on January 23-24.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Over the past several years, Kentucky has taken important steps towards enhancing school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Last year's expansion of public school open enrollment for families, and the creation of a new education savings account for private education, indicates that additional school choices are on the horizon for Bluegrass State families."

Here in Kentucky, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public school with some open enrollment, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. While a 2017 law permitted public charter schools are permitted in Kentucky, no charter schools have opened as of yet.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Beattyville, Catlettsburg, Eminence, and Southgate, and the county of Greenup.

To download a guide to Kentucky school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Kentucky events at schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week