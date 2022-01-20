Kidd & Company Acquires BRH Garver Construction

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidd & Company, LLC ("KCO"), a leading family office investment firm focused on the middle market, announced it has acquired BRH Garver Construction, LP ("BRH Garver").

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Houston, TX, BRH Garver is a specialty construction services firm focused on micro-tunneling with extensive public work experience as well as experience with private contracts and aligned competencies in other areas of site/civil construction. The company's primary focus is the construction of pipelines for water, sewage, and drainage systems for public municipalities. BRH Garver's deep experience and culture of service excellence have been critical to the company's track record of growth and outstanding reputation with leading municipalities and private sector clients.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Alan Pate, David Ellett, and Todd Hendricks to build on the terrific foundation they have created, and together we plan to continue to grow BRH Garver by expanding its capabilities to serve the increasing demands of the market," said James Benedict, a Principal at KCO and Board Director. "BRH Garver's capabilities in micro-tunneling are without equal, and the level of management depth extends deep into the organization. This investment fits perfectly with KCO's investment strategy of partnering with the owners of great companies to leverage their strengths and experience and fundamentally enhance the value of their businesses."

In conjunction with the acquisition, BRH Garver expanded its management team with the appointment of industry veterans Gene Kemp as CEO and Leslie Hess as CFO. Gene and Leslie have more than 65 years of combined experience having worked in virtually every segment of the construction industry across multiple end markets in the United States and abroad.

Alan Pate, President of BRH Garver, said, "I am looking forward to working with Gene, Leslie and KCO. There are many growth opportunities for BRH Garver and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on them with the help of our expanded management team and the additional resources that come from the KCO team."

Gene Kemp stated, "I am excited to be joining an organization that is recognized for its excellent reputation and track record. BRH Garver is extremely well-positioned with its current customers and is poised to continue growing by expanding its capabilities and adding new customers."

Leslie Hess commented "I am thrilled to join BRH Garver which has a wonderful company foundation and significant opportunities for the future growth supported by the strong market tailwinds, great customer relationships, solid reputation and depth of talent."

Matthew Cook, a KCO Principal and Board Director, added, "We are extremely impressed with the franchise that BRH Garver has built with its strong customer relationships and outstanding reputation. We are thrilled by the opportunity to take the company to the next level."

Alan Pate, David Ellett and Todd Hendricks made significant co-investments alongside KCO in the transaction. Community Bank of Texas provided additional financing.

About BRH Garver

Founded in 1971 in the Houston-area, BRH Garver provides specialized micro-tunneling services to public and private projects as well as related service competencies to other areas of site/civil construction. The Company owns and operates a large fleet of equipment and has an in-house fabrication facility that manufactures tools and equipment for specialty projects. The company's highly trained project managers, superintendents, equipment operators, qualified welders, and skilled craftsmen allow projects to be performed safely and on-time. For more information, visit www.brhgarver.com.

About KCO

KCO is a family office investor focused on control equity investments. KCO traces its roots to 1976 when the firm's founding partner, Bill Kidd, made his first private equity investment. Since KCO is not a fund, the firm is more creative and flexible with the types of transactions that are evaluated and manner in which investments are structured than a typical private equity fund. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

