Encorpe Previews New Analytics Options

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encorpe, Inc. (Encorpe) announced today that the company will be previewing new analytics options for Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) at the Innovation Inspiration Expo 2022 , hosted by the University of Wisconsin Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute (SVRI). The Innovation Inspiration Expo 2022 is a virtual event streaming January 24-26, 2022, featuring innovative and creative solutions in vocational rehabilitation that are field initiated (frontline), improve the consumer experience, and result in high-quality employment outcomes.

Encorpe will preview new analytics options for Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) at the Innovation Inspiration Expo 2022.

Encorpe's new technology was selected as a feature presentation and will be showcased live on January 26, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM CST. According to Chris M. Pieper, CEO of Encorpe, "We are really excited that SVRI opted to feature these exciting new analytics capabilities. VR agencies have been under pressure to engage in data-driven decisions but have lacked the data intelligence to support the best practice. That will change in 2022."

Encorpe's new technology is being released as part of the company's Version 2.0 QA Advisor Plus upgrade. A preview of Encorpe's new analytics and the SVRI presentation is available at here.

Utilizing the new automated analytics, VR agencies can monitor and track key performance measures in real time with no coding or IT support. Using active, multi-dimensional, high-visibility dashboards, VR agencies can explore their WIOA Core Measures and other Performance Measures to drive performance improvement initiatives; initiatives that promote data-driven decisions that lead to better outcomes. Leveraging slicers and drilldowns, VR agencies can explore beyond aggregate state metrics to report and monitor the performance of a region or office sorted by demographics, barriers to employment, disability type, and more. Encorpe's Chief Knowledge Officer, John Harper, noted "Compliance and excellence in performance is much more achievable when one has access to the data and measures that enable data-driven decisions and best practices." Encorpe's presentation will introduce the audience to new tools and best practices that will allow their agency to take control of their performance reporting, long before RSA or any other governing body choose to do so.

Encorpe is a technology company helping VR programs optimize services, realize cost-effective compliance with RSA rules, improve data quality, and achieve targeted outcomes. Encorpe's QA Advisor Plus performance monitoring and RSA-911 compliance software is the only multi-period, multi-agency tool that supports RSA-911 Quarterly and Cross-Period Checks, VR Best Practices Quality Checks, Data Reasonableness Checks, and WIOA Core Performance Measures.

The virtual conference is scheduled for January 24-26, 2022. Register here

View original content:

SOURCE Encorpe, Inc.