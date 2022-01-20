Breakthrough Year in 2021 for Venture Capital--Capital Midwest Fund Portfolio Companies Raise Over $160 Million

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Midwest Fund (CMF), a Milwaukee-based venture capital firm, today announced that its portfolio companies participated in the venture capital industry's record-setting year in 2021 by raising over $160 million in follow-on funding rounds (including undisclosed funding rounds).

The venture capital industry was nothing short of spectacular in 2021. Last week, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) reported that venture capital-backed companies raised approximately $330 billion, nearly doubling 2020's previous deal high, according to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.

Leading the charge for CMF portfolio companies was Hologram with its $65 million Series B funding round in August led by Tiger Global.

