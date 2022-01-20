Bierman Autism Centers fills gap in care with families who do not have access to ABA Therapy

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of the COVID pandemic Bierman Autism Centers identified a gap in care for families with children diagnosed with autism. Many parents had lost insurance coverage and access to care for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. That led Bierman to launch their giving back program, Bierman Stars . Through this program, Bierman provides a free 6-week long training to families who do not have access to care to introduce the basic concepts of ABA through expert-lead presentations followed by small group discussions. The goal of the training is to provide an overview on the strategies and techniques used to incorporate ABA into the families home routine. Parents are placed into small groups according to similar needs and child ages. Each training is tailored to address each family's goals and covers topics around creating structure at home, sibling interactions, play skills, decreasing unwanted behaviors, and communication skills.

Bierman ABA Autism Center loco (PRNewsfoto/Bierman ABA Autism Center)

Originally a pilot program, it is now a full time program where Bierman has been able to provide care to underserved communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The trainings have been provided in English, Portuguese and Spanish and Bierman has partnered with organizations like Autism Alliance and My Care Family to identify families in need.

One parent said, "Both the classroom and 1:1 ABA individual sessions were extremely helpful. The first helped me understand. The 1:1 individual therapy really guided me with the process of ABA as it personally related to my child and BCBA could help me do the correct things."

Funding for Bierman Stars is partially made possible through continuing education courses. Bierman's goal is to expand the program to the additional states they have centers in - Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where young kids engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. We recognize that every kid's success is unique, and our one-on-one approach allows us to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

