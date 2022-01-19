James Cottington Appointed CEO of R.M. Lucas

ALSIP, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.M. Lucas Co., LLC. ("RML", "Lucas", or the "Company"), an Artemis portfolio company and leading manufacturer of coatings, sealants, and adhesives – contributing to a more sustainable, productive, and safe commercial and industrial infrastructure – announced today that James ("Jim" or "Mr. Cottington") Levi Cottington has been appointed Chief Executive Office ("CEO"), effective January 17, 2022. Mr. Cottington brings over 30 years of dedicated and distinguished specialty chemical industry experience to this highly engineered formulated coatings platform.

Mr. Cottington will lead the organization through a variety of strategic and technical development initiatives across the RML platform ensuring the successful achievement of long-term growth, increased market penetration, new product development, corporate development acquisitions & assimilations, and various other aspects of the RML business.

James is an experienced chemical manufacturing industry executive with a demonstrated track record of building and leading world-class organizations. He brings experience in leadership positions at CHT USA, ICM Silicones Group, Wacker Chemical Corporation, and Dow Corning Corporation. During his 30-year career, he developed international strategic growth plans, executed operational transformations and capacity expansions, and integrated acquisitions resulting in significant organic and inorganic growth.

Artemis Operating Partner and RML Executive Chair/Board Member, Rudi Coetzee said of Mr. Cottington's appointment, "We are excited for Jim to join the RML family. With his vast experience in the broader chemical industry, he is an ideal fit to execute our vision: to build RML into the undisputed middle market leader for advanced roof coatings, sealants, and adhesives – providing differentiated products and trusted partnerships to the world's most demanding customers and applications."

Mr. Cottington himself spoke to his experience and excitement for the role in saying, "In R.M. Lucas, I see a great opportunity to work with Artemis and within RML's differentiated culture of innovation, customer-satisfaction, and quality. Through various efforts, together we will build the leader in formulated coatings for our roof repair & restoration and commercial & industrial construction customers."

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Drake University and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

