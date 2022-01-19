Food & Wine Classic In Aspen 2022 Tickets On Sale Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE announced that tickets are on sale now for the 39th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, scheduled to take place June 17 – 19, 2022. The 3-day premier culinary event will feature its signature mix of cooking demonstrations and wine and spirits seminars hosted by all-star talent, a Grand Tasting Pavilion filled with hundreds of winemakers, distillers and culinary offerings from around the globe, and panel discussions with experts from across the culinary and hospitality fields. To purchase tickets, visit classic.foodandwine.com.

FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

Andrew Zimmern, Maneet Chauhan, Kwame Onwuachi, Stephanie Izard, Brooke Williamson, Claudette Zepeda, Paola Velez, Claudia Fleming, and Justin Chapple are among the celebrated chefs slated to host cooking demonstrations and events, with more to be announced. Wine and cocktail tastings will be led by a range of experts such as Alba Huerta, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Anthony Giglio, June Rodil, Leslie Sbrocco, Mark Oldman, Nate Ganapathi, and Ray Isle, among others.

Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of FOOD & WINE, said, "We're delighted to be heading to Aspen this June to kick off the summer season once again. It's always an honor to bring together incredible talent and create an experience that showcases the best of what's exciting and new in the food world. I'm grateful to all the chefs, winemakers and experts who are joining us for what is sure to be one of the greatest FOOD & WINE Classics yet—even after nearly 40 years!"

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

Sponsors of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2022 include American Express, Do Good Chicken, Foods & Wines from Spain, Le Creuset, Lexus, Monogram Luxury Appliances, S.Pellegrino and Travel + Leisure Club.

The COVID-19 Protocols for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen can be found here: https://classic.foodandwine.com/COVID19Protocols. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required for all attendees of the event.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

