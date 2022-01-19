Bosch Power Tools Adds to its Miter Saw Lineup with the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S Models

Trio of tools in the PROFACTOR™ System provide pros with product options to fit their project needs from lightweight to heavy-duty

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools , the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the launch of three cordless miter saws under the PROFACTOR™ System including the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S, providing users with tool options at varying price points to align their budget needs. At the core of this miter saw collection are features that increase accuracy, precision and provide a large cut capacity allowing for ease of custom piece creation. Additionally, for pros with a variety of tasks from carpentry to framing, the miter saw collection's Biturbo Brushless™ Technology allows for fast smooth cutting demonstrating similar power to a corded saw.

"We are very excited to add three new miter saw models to our premium PROFACTOR™ System, allowing for pros to find the right tool to match their project and budget needs," said Corey Hinkel, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "This new trio and generation of miter saws provide a range of enhanced features to better ensure the tool's mobility and stabilization when cutting into a variety of materials. From shadow LED cut lines on the 12-inch model, to a portable and compact design making transportation easy, the GCM18V series provides a seamless experience for pros, no matter the job.

Features

While there are slight differences between the miter saws in this product line, the tools have been engineered with cut quality and consistency in mind for larger and smaller projects alike.

High Power-PROFACTOR: Tool performance provides the strength and power to cut through the toughest of hardwoods. These tools are optimized for use on both CORE18V 8.0ah and CORE18V 12.0ah PROFACTOR batteries for optimal performance and runtime.

Tools Built with Accuracy and Precision in Mind: The miter saw's built-in shadow LED cut line on the 12-inch model provides a tool adjustment-free cutline and its precisely centered sliding bars create a smooth and easy saw sliding motion while in use.

Large Cut Capacity: The collection's large working capacities can cut custom-size pieces with ease for small home projects to industrial worksites.

Accessory Compatibility: Each tool's design allows for seamless blade usage, increasing the number of accessories that are compatible with the miter saws.

The GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD, and GCM18V-07S saws all come with an 8.0Ah battery kit, a limited lifetime warranty and will be available online and in stores for purchase nationwide in winter of 2022.

