Utility, Inc. Introduces BodyWorn™ 6.0

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, Inc., the innovative technology company recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, is introducing today BodyWorn 6.0, the newest iteration of the company's BodyWorn body camera. The 6.0 update provides new capabilities to further enhance the technology, which utilizes artificial intelligence to create situational awareness, and is the only system that can facilitate policy-based, high-speed data collection that delivers instant, clear and secure intelligence when time and truth is critical.

Informed by recommendations from Utility's forward-thinking agency partners, BodyWorn 6.0 provides additional capabilities within an enhanced user interface to ensure the company is delivering on its belief that officers should never be asked to do something technology could do for them. BodyWorn 6.0 features include:

Improved Media Layout - Simplified user interface

Unified Media and Messages Page - Allows officers to quickly and easily use the advanced functions and tools

Camera Preview while Recording - Officers can hand-hold their video camera to take video evidence recordings of specific items or areas, using the previewer built into the BodyWorn device

Enhanced Playback – An enhanced playback mode includes video thumbnails of recognizable faces or subjects, giving officers the ability to identify videos when managing metadata more easily

Driver's License Scanner – Officers have the ability to quickly capture images of driver's licenses utilizing their BodyWorn body camera, creating the opportunity for a more seamless interaction between officers in the field and records management personnel to ensure data is shared efficiently and quickly

Quick Forward/Backward on Video Playback – Officers can move five seconds forwards or backward within recorded videos, allowing for quicker video conversion

Picture Notes with Audio Transcription - Officers can add notes to pictures using speech to text, making the process user friendly

Audio Recorder - Allows officers to be able to record audio conversations as evidence

Messaging and BOLO Integration - Officers maintain full messaging and BOLO alerts authored through AVaiLWeb

"We work hand-in-hand with our agency partners to ensure we're constantly responding to their needs, evolving our ecosystem to meet the demands of the ever-changing law enforcement landscape," said Simon Araya, chief technology officer (CTO) of Utility, Inc. "We're proud to begin 2022 by introducing an enhanced technology to our current and future clients, and we look forward to sharing more milestone innovations throughout the year."

BodyWorn 6.0 is available to the more than 15,000 current BodyWorn users, as well as agencies currently undergoing deployment of the BodyWorn by Utility system and those who will engage with Utility in 2022. The technology, which is embedded in the officers' uniforms to prevent them from detaching, offers features like a two-minute buffer, allowing for two minutes of video from before the camera is activated to be saved in each recording, as well as several automatic recording functionalities designed to remove the burden to turn on the camera from the officer. Based on the policy, these functionalities can turn the camera on anytime the officer:

Is within 500 feet of a dispatched run, activated by computer-aided dispatch calls for service

Draws their handgun from its holster

Begins to run

Activates lights and/or sirens in their car

Unlocks the shotgun rack

Prone position or lies flat for a number of seconds, with the duration determined by the agency – this feature, known as Officer Down, notifies all cars in the district that an officer needs immediate assistance

And more added over the air with future integration

This latest innovation integrates within the Utility, Inc. ecosystem which supports more than 48,000 users and includes a variety of cameras, sensors, and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies, and utility providers. To learn more about Utility, Inc. and its technology solutions, please visit bodyworn.com .

About Utility, Inc.

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing, and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and RocketIoT® in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality, and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The BodyWorn camera utilizes unique communication capabilities and specific recording triggers to initiate video recording automatically. Triggers are set by individual law enforcement departments based on their recording policies. BodyWorn cameras may operate singularly or in conjunction with RocketIoT and come equipped with built-in accelerometers, prone positioning and light bar sensors to detect doors opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc. Triggers can be updated at any time via the video management system, AVaiLWeb®. The AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™.

