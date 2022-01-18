DaVita Acquires MedSleuth, Deepens Efforts to Improve Transplant Experience

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced its acquisition of transplant software company MedSleuth. Working with transplant centers across the U.S., MedSleuth aims to create greater connectivity among transplant candidates, transplant centers, physicians and care teams to help improve the experience and outcomes for kidney and liver transplant patients.

With this acquisition, DaVita deepens its efforts to fuel transplant innovation, underscoring its commitment to improve care at every stage and setting along a patient's kidney care journey.

"Kidney transplantation is a life-changing option for most people with kidney failure, one that's limited today by supply and complexity," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita. "MedSleuth has built a powerful platform that can help increase patients' access to transplantation. We're looking forward to supporting the team to accelerate innovation and help streamline the transplant process for transplant candidates, transplant centers, physicians and care teams."

From lack of supply to meet the demand to understanding and staying on top of the complex process from workup to wait list to transplant, the U.S. transplant system can be complicated to navigate.

MedSleuth's innovative software can help not only streamline the process of evaluating candidates and keep them active on the waitlist but may also help increase the rate of transplantation through living donation. The software can also make it easier for transplant candidates' doctors and care teams to help support them along the transplant journey.

BREEZE™, MedSleuth's flagship product, helps remove certain barriers for potential kidney and liver donors and recipients by remotely gathering relevant clinical and demographic information and sharing it with participating transplant centers—effectively streamlining the transplant process, from candidate evaluation through donor and recipient follow-up.

MATCHGRID™, MedSleuth's paired exchange platform, uses optimization algorithms to find chains for paired donation. This helps transplant center clinicians rapidly match living organ donors with recipients who have willing, healthy but incompatible donors.

"We knew DaVita was the best long-term home for MedSleuth because we share a common vision to increase access to transplantation," said James Kalamas, CEO and founder of MedSleuth. "Together, we'll continue reimagining the transplant experience to help improve the lives of transplant patients."

Increasing access to transplantation is core to DaVita's focus on health equity and go-forward strategy in value-based care arrangements with the government and private health insurance plans.

As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita is helping break down silos along the kidney care continuum—from chronic kidney disease to end stage kidney disease through transplantation—to improve the lives of kidney patients.

Kalamas will continue to lead the business, which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc.

