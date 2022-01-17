ARIS GOLD ANNOUNCES NOTEHOLDER MEETING TO CONSIDER PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO GOLD-LINKED NOTES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces it has called a meeting (the Meeting) of holders (Noteholders) of its 7.50% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2027 (the Notes) to consider a proposed amendment to the trust indenture governing the Notes.

The Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on February 8, 2022 at 10:00am PST, and the record date for determining Noteholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as 5:00pm PST on January 12, 2022. A notice of meeting and management information circular (the Circular) has been sent to Noteholders and filed on SEDAR, and is available on the Aris Gold website here. Noteholders are urged to read and carefully consider the information contained in the Circular.

The proposed amendment as described in the Circular would permit the Company to provide certain unsecured parent guarantees of future indebtedness incurred by subsidiaries to advance and support the Company's strategy to grow into a larger, diversified gold producer.

NOTEHOLDERS WHO PROVIDE THEIR AFFIRMATIVE VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE PROPOSED INDENTURE AMENDMENT ARE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A FEE OF US$2.50 PER US$1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES.

Noteholder Questions and Assistance

The Company has retained Laurel Hill Advisory Group as proxy solicitation agent in connection with the Meeting. Questions concerning the Meeting should be directed to Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

North American Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184

Calls outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements relating to outcome of the Meeting, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Gold disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

