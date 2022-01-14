Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the Sidoti Winter SmallCap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will attend the upcoming Sidoti Winter SmallCap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20, 2022. Penn will give a management presentation on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. ET. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

