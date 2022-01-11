Strategic Venue Partners Names AT&T Executive, Kevin Hetrick, As Chief Operating Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) , a leading provider of in-building wireless-connectivity-as-a-service, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of former AT&T executive, Kevin Hetrick, as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a seasoned background in engineering, designing and operating wireless infrastructure, Hetrick will play a vital role in helping SVP accomplish its mission of transforming America's enterprise and venue landscape with fast, secure and bespoke wireless network solutions.

Before joining SVP, Hetrick served in a variety of management positions with AT&T over his 25-year tenure, most recently as the company's Vice President of Radio Access Network Engineering and Construction responsible for the planning, design, build and performance of AT&T's nationwide wireless network including 5G and FirstNET.

"Throughout his career, Hetrick has done significant work for AT&T on their national radio access network, with a strong in-building and venue space component," notes Justin Marron , founder and CEO of SVP. "When it comes to wireless infrastructure, there is very little he has not touched or been a part of over his tenure. While he brings impeccable technical depth, Hetrick also possesses strong operational capabilities, which will bolster and streamline our ability to meet the fast-growing, mission critical enterprise demand for wireless-connectivity-as-a-service solutions."

"I firmly believe that the in-building and enterprise wireless infrastructure market is ripe with opportunity for growth," adds Kevin Hetrick, SVP's new COO. "With an entrepreneurial feel, SVP's culture and value proposition are particularly compelling to me. Demand for wireless connectivity is growing, but implementing wireless solutions traditionally involves making high capital expenditures that come with uncertain future costs. With its unique wireless-connectivity-as-a-service offering, SVP removes the uncertainty of future technological changes as well as the financial burden and converts it to a highly affordable, stable operating expense that can even lead to new revenue streams for its customers. I look forward to complementing SVP's experienced team."

SVP provides essential in-building wireless infrastructure services for a variety of enterprise partners, including healthcare facilities, hospitality, gaming, class A office space, mixed-use properties, high-end residential, retail complexes, sports/entertainment, airports, universities and public-private venues. The team manages and coordinates all relationships with key stakeholders at the venue, wireless service providers, equipment manufacturers, integrators and technical service providers. The SVP model allows venue owners to free up valuable human and financial capital so that the enterprise can deploy both into essential parts of their business.

