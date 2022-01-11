NTT Application Security Releases Vantage Prevent to Shift DAST Left and Reignite DevSecOps for Enterprises Patented solution brings next-gen dynamic testing to each phase of modern development

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today introduced the next phase of The WhiteHat Vantage Platform, Vantage Prevent, a patented and revolutionary solution that enables enterprises to conduct dynamic application security testing (DAST) at each phase of the development cycle and prevent exploitable vulnerabilities from reaching production.

NTT Application Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/WhiteHat Security)

Purpose-built for the needs of modern development, Vantage Prevent leverages developers' functional and quality assurance tests to identify exploitable security risks in their web applications and APIs. Vantage Prevent also allows DevOps engineers to automate security testing in CI/CD pipelines within their native environment, while security teams can assess vulnerabilities reported within minutes of discovery before they are deployed into production.

"In bringing Vantage Prevent to market, we realized that the biggest issue that has put so many organizations in a reactive state when it comes to application security is that the industry's traditional solutions are designed specifically for application security teams," said Chris Leffel, chief product officer at NTT Application Security. "Vantage Prevent brings DAST to the developer-level and encourages enterprises to embed dynamic application security into the overall quality testing process."

Vantage Prevent's patented technology is poised to reignite DevSecOps in modern development and bring a united approach to application security through key features and functionalities that include:

Dynamic testing completed in minutes — not days — throughout the SDLC

Developer-directed DAST that seamlessly integrates dynamic scans with functional and quality assurance testing

Native API testing with no API specification documents required

Language and interface agnostic — perform tests against any APIs, single page and multi-page web applications regardless of language

Quickly test incrementally or scan an entire application in local developer environments

Vantage Prevent is the second solution in The WhiteHat Vantage Platform portfolio, which is built on top of a cloud-based SaaS architecture and features a robust public API that seamlessly integrates with teams' existing tools to streamline workflows and application security. The final phase of The WhiteHat Vantage Platform launch, which will be announced later in Q1 2022, adapts traditional DAST by simulating production-safe attacks against applications to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in pre-and post-production environments, providing security teams with actionable guidance to quickly safeguard against breaches.

Those interested in learning about The WhiteHat Vantage Platform can find more information on NTT Application Security's website.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

Media Contact

Chris Marsh—Senior Manager, Analyst Relations & Communications

NTT Application Security

chris.marsh@global.ntt

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications for NTT Application Security

NTTAppSec@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NTT Ltd.