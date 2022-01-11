Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Footprint, Opening 72nd Location in Westworth Village

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, 2021, national dental service organization Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics opened its 72nd location in Westworth Village, TX, a Fort Worth suburb. This expansion marks the 36th Jefferson office in Dallas-Fort Worth, where the brand began 55 years ago. The state-of-the-art office, located at 6515 Westworth Blvd in Westworth Village, taps into a new section of DFW as Jefferson's westernmost office in the metroplex.

Jefferson Dental’s Westworth Village office is on the east side of Westworth Blvd, half a mile north off I-30 at exit 7B, heading towards Alta Mere Dr, directly next to Panera Bread. The office offers affordable general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics* (starting Spring 2022).

The first Jefferson Dental office opened in 1967 in the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas, and the company has expanded its presence ever since. In 2019, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics further solidified its connection to the DFW community by becoming the Official Dentist of the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to the 36 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics has 23 offices in Houston, 9 in San Antonio, two in Austin, and two in Oklahoma City. The company plans to open two more offices in the Oklahoma City area in Spring 2022.

"With a longstanding history and 36 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, we're excited to expand our 5-Star Patient Experience to the western side of the DFW metroplex," says Mick McCormick, CEO of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "We have the best doctors and teams in the industry and are ready to serve the Westworth Village community."

The Westworth Village dental office provides affordable general, specialty, and cosmetic dental services, and orthodontics starting in Spring 2022. For patients' convenience, the office is open until 7 pm on Tuesday and Thursday and is also open on Saturdays. For more information about hours of operation and appointment availability, visit www.jeffersondentalclinics.com/WV

Driven by its commitment to provide high-quality care to the Dallas-Fort Worth community, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics invested double the industry average to build out this new office. Patients can expect to find a state-of-the-art facility with cutting-edge technology, including the iTero® Element™ Intraoral 3D Dental Scanner. This high-tech scanner takes 6,000 images per second and creates a 3D model of the patient's mouth.

"Jefferson Dental patients see exactly what their dentist sees by using an interactive, 3D model of their mouth. Being able to visualize and understand their oral health helps patients feel more comfortable and better equipped to make informed decisions about their treatment. Ultimately, this allows us to build lifelong relationships with our patients that are based on trust and transparency." - Adam Arnette, Chief Marketing Officer of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

To celebrate the grand opening of its new office, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is offering limited-time specials, including:

$100 off treatment of $800+¹

Free whitening trays (a $375 value)²

Free exam, x-rays and 3D scan³

To take advantage of these limited-time specials, schedule an appointment at www.jeffersondentalclinics.com/WV or call 817-310-9775.

¹ For self-pay patients who spend $800 or more on general dentistry treatments, excluding preventative care, now-February 28, 2022. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Does not apply to insurance. Not redeemable for cash/credit. One discount per person.

² Subject to dental clearance. Must complete a cleaning. Does not apply to Medicare/Medicaid.

³ Routine exams, including X-rays, 3D scan, and doctor evaluation, are free with most insurance plans. If the exam is not covered or you do not have insurance, exams, x-rays and scans are free with the Jefferson Dental Savings Plan, starting at $29/year.

ABOUT JEFFERSON DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS:

Since opening their first office in 1967, the Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics team has stayed true to their founding value - "our care changes people's lives." From the founding office in Dallas' Oak Cliff area to the newest additions in Oklahoma City and Westworth Village, Jefferson serves the ever-changing communities that they call home. Though it has evolved over the past several decades, Jefferson's dedication to delivering affordable general, specialty, cosmetic, and orthodontic services has not. With a commitment to quality and affordability, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is the dental provider and educator of choice for thousands of families every year. Learn how Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics can give you a Reason to Smile at JeffersonDental.com .

Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics (PRNewsfoto/Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics)

SOURCE Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics