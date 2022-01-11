High 5 Plumbing Unveils New Freedom Truck

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is continuing to show its strong support for its community with the recent unveiling of the new Freedom Truck.

The new America-themed truck was created to showcase High 5 Plumbing's support for the military. The truck was designed following the company's 20th truck purchase.

"At High 5 Plumbing, we emphasize our support for local nonprofit charities, but we also want to show gratitude for those who are always fighting to make a difference," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "This is just a small gesture to the veterans and individuals still actively serving in the military who are fighting daily to protect our freedoms so that we have the opportunity to chase the American dream."

Revenue generated through the Freedom Truck will be redirected toward nonprofits in the area. High 5 Plumbing has pledged to donate 1% of the revenue generated to charity organizations.

"We've worked hard to make this truck a reality, and we are very proud of the outcome," Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing, said. "When people see the truck driving down the road, we want them to instantly think of the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. We also wanted to make sure the truck was used for the betterment of the community. That's why we are donating 1% of the revenue, so we can continue delivering on our promise to help organizations that benefit the community as a whole."

For more information about High 5 Plumbing, please visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ or call (720) 388-8247.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

