"Earning accolades for its omnichannel prowess:" Analysts rank Ace Hardware as tops in 2021 for online-offline customer satisfaction

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A third consumer research firm has recognized Ace Hardware's integrated, customer-centric online-offline buying experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)

Released last week, New York-based Incisiv's 2022 " Omnichannel Customer Service Digital Maturity Index" analyzed "bricks and mortar," mobile and online consumer service experiences of 500 U.S. retailers. It placed Ace Hardware among the top 16 "leaders," highest in the home improvement/hardware category.

"More than 90 percent of consumers start their shopping online," said Bill Kiss, Head of Digital at Ace Hardware. "Our website is the front door to our brand – helping customers quickly and easily get what they need. It's also the front door to the best-in-class service – and the unparalleled convenience of our retail stores. Home improvement customers know there's no better combined experience."

An "omnichannel" sales approach seeks to provide a seamless experience for customers engaging with a retailer, whether in a store, on a customer web site or using a mobile device.

In December, Redwood City, California-based Reputation ranked Ace Hardware as the second most beloved retailer in America. The firm analyzed 3.7 million Google reviews to calculate a "Reputation Score" for each; Ace Hardware scored highest for "consumer sentiment" and "shopper engagement."

In November, Quebec-based Orckestra's fifth annual study of omnichannel capabilities ranked Ace Hardware as third overall of 100 retailers considered. It scored highest in the home improvement category, ahead of The Home Depot, Tractor Supply. Co and Lowe's.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

