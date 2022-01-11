Constellation Network Announces Pre-order for First Traffic Mining Hardware Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, a Web3 blockchain ecosystem that bridges crypto economies with traditional businesses, announced the pre-sale of its first hardware product, the Dôr Traffic Miner.

Dôr Traffic Miner

This breakthrough device demonstrates that anybody can earn crypto easily through offline activities. Owners simply apply the Dôr Traffic Miner to any doorway to calculate foot traffic. They'll earn crypto rewards while it does so. That's it. Ben Jorgensen, co-founder, and CEO at Constellation Network, explains that it's exactly this kind of simplicity that sets the Dôr Traffic Miner apart. "Traditional mining is energy-intensive and complicated, requiring costly hardware investments and advanced technical know-how." Constellation wants to make mining something anyone can do. "Our Traffic Miner will make learning crypto easy, fun, and affordable for anyone curious about token economics in the new Web3 era. Just peel-and-stick it wherever you want, it's that easy to get started."

Before users have the device in hand, they reserve one through an NFT purchase from an exclusive batch set to release later in the month. When they connect their NFT to the Constellation Mining Platform, they can still start earning crypto rewards right away. Each NFT represents a ticket to exchange for the Dôr Traffic Miner when it becomes available later in 2022.

The retail analytics startup Dôr, acquired by Constellation in October 2021, developed the battery-operated Traffic Miner hardware and software technology to include proprietary thermal-sensing hardware and machine learning algorithms. It anonymously counts foot traffic without detecting or recording any personally identifying information while mining and rewarding Constellation's token ($DAG) and distributing it to the hardware owners. As Michael Brand, co-founder of Dôr and Chief Product Officer at Constellation Network, explains, it's exciting to see others benefit from Dôr's successful deployment of over 3,000-foot traffic sensors. "Individuals and third-party operators can purchase our Traffic Miners, install them, and share in the economic rewards generated by the data they collect."

To get notified when the NFTs become available for purchase so you can join the Dôr Traffic Miner pre-order list, provide your email here.

Our CEO Ben Jorgensen will provide more information during our Hypergraph Hour webcast tomorrow, January 12th at 12pm PST. Find details about how to join at our Twitter account .

About Constellation Network, Inc.

Constellation Network is a framework that allows everyone to build and conduct a business on the blockchain. Existing blockchain technology does not support the speed, scalability, and economic incentive needed to build applications with robust business logic. Constellation is its ecosystem, comprising Hypergraph—a feeless network with a reputation-based consensus mechanism, the peer-to-peer Stargazer Wallet, and a decentralized finance platform called Lattice Exchange. Constellation's L_0 state channel token standard is an evolution of smart contracts that defines the rules of any business while tapping into Constellation's Hypergraph, powered by rewards. $DAG is the native cryptocurrency that runs on the Constellation Network.

Website: www.constellationnetwork.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Conste11ation

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationcommunity

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constellation Network Inc.